Gov't will not seize savings from health insurance defaulters

The government will not be allowed to seize the savings of people who have failed to pay their national health insurance, starting later this year, the health ministry said Saturday.



Under a revision to relevant rules, assets that can be taken over will not include savings of less than 1.5 million won ($1,350). The amount is deemed the minimum necessary to maintain a person's livelihood, the Ministry of Health and Welfare said.





National Health Insurance Service (Yonhap)

The revision was passed by the National Assembly on Wednesday and is set to take effect in about six months.Those who default on their health insurance fees more than three times will also be notified by the government that they can divide their payment, the ministry said.The ministry said the state-run health service provider, the National Health Insurance Corporation, will be required to notify subscribers of this payment option. (Yonhap)