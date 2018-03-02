Moon retains central bank head

|BOK Gov. Lee Ju-yeol (Yonhap)
The reappointment came amid the South Korean economy facing mounting household debt, weak domestic consumption, and key rate hikes expected in major economies.
A higher key rate in the US, in particular, could place more burden for the South Korean economy already burdened with high household debt, according to experts. Lee may have to look into market risks, including a possible capital outflow, in case of rate hikes in the US and other advanced economies, they added. At the end of last year, South Korea’s household debt stood at 1,450.9 trillion won ($1.34 trillion), up 8.1 percent from a year earlier, according to BOK data.
Lee was named the BOK head by Moon‘s predecessor, ex-President Park Geun-hye in 2014. During his first term, the central bank faced a series of market volatility triggered by internal and external factors, including the sinking of Sewol, the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome and the political scandal involving the ex-president and business tycoons. But Lee has led the monetary policy with balanced views and also a series of currency swap agreements with major trade partners such as China, Canada and Switzerland for the last four years.
In a meeting with reporters after the announcement Friday, Lee said he felt “grave responsibility” to be nominated in an “unusual” decision.
The central bank nominee is subjected to parliamentary hearing, but has no authority to veto the president’s nomination.
Lee holds a bachelor‘s degree in business administration from Yonsei University and a master’s from Pennsylvania State University. He started his career in the BOK in 1977 and built his entire career there.
By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)