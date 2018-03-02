Hwang Jung-eum mulling over new TV drama role

According to Hwang‘s agency company C-Jes Entertainment on Friday, the actress is “positively considering” the offer to join the production of a rom-com series. SBS has also confirmed that it offered her the role.
|Hwang Jung-eum /C-Jes Entertainment
Hwang has been asked to take the female lead role of Yoo Jung-eum, a former platform diver.
If Hwang does accept the role, it will be her first drama series in two years. She starred in MBC‘s “Lucky Romance” which ended in July 2016.
In her two years out of the spotlight, Hwang got married and gave birth to her first child.
Meanwhile, actor Namgoong Min has been offered the male lead.
By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)