Busan Dongnae Police Station arrested a male suspect in his 60s on charges of setting a bar on fire Friday.The arson suspect reportedly broke into the bar after smashing the window with a brick and set it on fire with a lighter, causing financial damage worth 20 million won ($18,400) at 10:40 p.m. on Feb. 25, according to police.He is also accused of threatening the female owner of the bar with a weapon the day before the crime.Police believe that the suspect burned the place out of anger because the owner kept on refusing to see him.By Ahn Sang-yool (koolsangon@heraldcorp.com)