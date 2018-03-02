BTS’ J-Hope releases first mixtape ‘Hope World’

ENTERTAINMENT

Scenes from the music video of “Daydream“ (Big Hit Entertainment)

J-Hope of K-pop act BTS has released his first mixtape “Hope World” and an accompanying music video of its lead track “Daydream.”The seven-track album, released via the group’s official social media page on Friday midnight for free, was self-produced, penned and composed by the BTS member, according to his agency Big Hit Entertainment Friday.The agency also said the album honestly portrays J-Hope’s everyday thoughts and his true self, while it also conveys positive energy and courage.In the album’s lead track “Daydream,” J-Hope returns to a normal young man as Jung Ho-seok, his real name, and talks about his unattinable desires. The track’s accompanying music video also depicts such fantasies using vibrantly hued backgrounds."Hope World” also features tracks like “P.O.P (Piece of Peace) Part. 1,” “Base Line,” “Airplane” and “Blue Side (Outro).”J-Hope is the third BTS member to drop a mixtape following RM in 2015 and Suga in 2016.