BTS' J-Hope drops first solo mixtape

By Yonhap
  • Published : Mar 2, 2018 - 10:24
  • Updated : Mar 2, 2018 - 10:24

J-Hope of popular boy band BTS has released his much-anticipated first mixtape, his management agency said Friday.

The singer uploaded the music of the mixtape titled "Hope World" and the video for its title song "Daydream" on social media and SoundCloud at midnight, according to Big Hit Entertainment.

Mixtape is a homemade compilation of self-produced recordings, which is free of charge to the public. J-Hope became the third BTS member to drop a mixtape after RM in 2015 and Suga in 2016.

BTS` J-Hope (Twitter)

"Hope World" contains what the 24-year-old singer has felt and thought in his daily life. It is full of the unique bright and positive energy of the singer, who wants to give hope and courage to the world with music.

The title track "Daydream" portrays fantasies he imagines experiencing as a normal young man.

The tape's six other tracks include "Hope World," "P.O.P (Piece of Peace) Part. 1," "Base Line" and "Airplane." (Yonhap)

