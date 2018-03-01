[Photo News] Intentional snub? Opposition party chief cuts in front of President Moon

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Rep. Hong Joon-pyo, chairman of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party, was seen jumping in line ahead of President Moon Jae-in while giving out customary handshakes with participants at the March 1 Independence movement ceremony on Thursday.Hong was photographed at the head of the long line of politicians sharing handshakes. The front of the line is usually reserved for the person with the highest position -- President Moon Jae-in.Moon, just behind Hong in the line, appeared to have a slightly mischievous smile at one point. Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon was shown later with an intriguing expression on his faceHong ran against Moon in the presidential election in May 2017, coming second, but with just 24 percent of the vote.By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)