Jeju National University students call for apology from faculty over sexual misconduct

NATIONAL

A student body at Jeju National University is calling on the faculty to issue a formal apology on behalf of two professors who had allegedly committed sexual misconduct against female students.One professor, 53, is under criminal scrutiny by the local prosecutors’ office over his sexual misdeeds involving two students on Feb. 14. Another professor, 45, was arrested for reportedly touching a student’s body in his car on Dec. 26.Students of the state university formed a committee on the issue and demanded that the school authority should block the two professors from teaching on campus. The committee also called for a prevention manual on sexual harassment to be instated.A slew of #MeToo revelations are hitting South Korea’s cultural and academia scene, many of which involve those who use their powerful status to sexually harass or exploit the vulnerable such as younger actors and students.By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)