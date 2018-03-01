Modern-day Cupid’s heart to be pierced

ENTERTAINMENT

Lee Jong-hyun (leftO and Kim So-eun pose for photos at a press conference held Wednesday at Stanford Hotel, Digital Media City in Seoul. (OCN)

Poster for “Evergreen” (OCN)

Wonder what Cupid might look like if he stepped out of Greek mythology? OCN’s new drama “Evergreen” may provide an answer, taking a step farther to show what Cupid is like when he falls in love.The romantic comedy-drama series features actor-musician Lee Jong-hyun as a modern-day Cupid named O Su, who works as a barista. Born with the ability to detect and control people’s romantic emotions, he plays Cupid by sprinkling magical flower dust into their drinks.While meddling in the love of others, the cold-hearted character is not so good at his own love life. But he is to experience change, falling in love with a police officer named Seo Yu-ri, played by actress Kim So-eun. Seo, a complete opposite of O, is always full of emotion, searching for the ultimate love.“Compared to other dramas, romantic comedy is much harder to produce,” director Nam Ki-hoon said at a media briefing held Wednesday in western Seoul. “But capturing the cast’s humorous aspects and bringing out the best in their acting is far more interesting.”Lee, a member of band CNBlue, plays the lead role for the first time in “Evergreen.” He commented on the challenge, saying, “Being a lead was much harder than I thought, both psychologically and physically.”As the drama’s genre is romance, the cast revealed what they are like when dating in real life. “I actually don’t hesitate much. When I like someone, I just go straight forward,” Lee said. “I follow fantasies, but I still haven’t met the fantasy of my life, not yet.”Kim revealed that she is very similar to her character. “In high school, my nickname was ‘runaway,’ because I kept running away when I saw someone that I liked. Seo is very shy when it comes to love, she is a lot like me.”But Kim did not hesitate to show her affection for action scenes, saying, “The action director (for the drama) told me that I have a talent. I would like to be called ‘Kim So-eun who can do action scenes’ through this opportunity.”The 16-episode drama, titled “That Man O Su” in Korean, will start airing at 9 p.m., Monday.By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)