Modern-day Cupid’s heart to be pierced

The romantic comedy-drama series features actor-musician Lee Jong-hyun as a modern-day Cupid named O Su, who works as a barista. Born with the ability to detect and control people’s romantic emotions, he plays Cupid by sprinkling magical flower dust into their drinks.
|Lee Jong-hyun (leftO and Kim So-eun pose for photos at a press conference held Wednesday at Stanford Hotel, Digital Media City in Seoul. (OCN)
While meddling in the love of others, the cold-hearted character is not so good at his own love life. But he is to experience change, falling in love with a police officer named Seo Yu-ri, played by actress Kim So-eun. Seo, a complete opposite of O, is always full of emotion, searching for the ultimate love.
“Compared to other dramas, romantic comedy is much harder to produce,” director Nam Ki-hoon said at a media briefing held Wednesday in western Seoul. “But capturing the cast’s humorous aspects and bringing out the best in their acting is far more interesting.”
Lee, a member of band CNBlue, plays the lead role for the first time in “Evergreen.” He commented on the challenge, saying, “Being a lead was much harder than I thought, both psychologically and physically.”
|Poster for “Evergreen” (OCN)
As the drama’s genre is romance, the cast revealed what they are like when dating in real life. “I actually don’t hesitate much. When I like someone, I just go straight forward,” Lee said. “I follow fantasies, but I still haven’t met the fantasy of my life, not yet.”
Kim revealed that she is very similar to her character. “In high school, my nickname was ‘runaway,’ because I kept running away when I saw someone that I liked. Seo is very shy when it comes to love, she is a lot like me.”
But Kim did not hesitate to show her affection for action scenes, saying, “The action director (for the drama) told me that I have a talent. I would like to be called ‘Kim So-eun who can do action scenes’ through this opportunity.”
The 16-episode drama, titled “That Man O Su” in Korean, will start airing at 9 p.m., Monday.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)