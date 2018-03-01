Photographer Rotta accused of sexual harassment

The alleged victim claimed in a television news interview that Rotta harassed her five years ago while shooting a pictorial.
“(The photographer) suddenly asked me to bite his finger, claiming that he demands the act of all girls when shooting. He kept touching me as well,” the accuser said. Despite her clear refusal, he continued to physically come into contact with her, she added. She left the set early, as she felt uncomfortable.
|A screen grab of the accuser`s interview (MBC)
According to the woman, Rotta texted her later, saying “I couldn’t restrain myself, as you are so pretty.” He also sent her a full-body nude photo of herself. She had agreed to bust shots, but not to full-body nude photos, she said. The photographer also denied her demand to erase the photo, saying, “It’s pretty.”
Unable to reject more photo shoot requests from the photographer, because of the nude shots, she did two more pictorial shots with him, she said.
Rotta denied the accusation, arguing that the nude shots were consented to by the model and that she did not raise any issues at the scene.
The photographer, whose real name is Choi Won-seok, has been caught in controversies before, over photos that hint at the Lolita complex, which refers to an adult’s sexual attraction for young girls.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@herladcorp.com)