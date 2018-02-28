Capsized boat found off South Korea's southwest coast

NATIONAL

A capsized boat has been found in waters off South Korea's southwest coast, local maritime police said Wednesday.

It was reported to the police at about 4:30 p.m. that the boat was found floating upside down in waters off Wando, South Jeolla Province, according to the police.



(Yonhap)

It is presumed to be a small fishing boat with seven crew said to have been on board when the accident took place.The police said that it has dispatched personnel to the scene to figure out what exactly happened. (Yonhap)