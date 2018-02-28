Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

Capsized boat found off South Korea's southwest coast

By Yonhap
  • Published : Feb 28, 2018 - 20:00
  • Updated : Feb 28, 2018 - 20:13

A capsized boat has been found in waters off South Korea's southwest coast, local maritime police said Wednesday.
It was reported to the police at about 4:30 p.m. that the boat was found floating upside down in waters off Wando, South Jeolla Province, according to the police.

(Yonhap)

It is presumed to be a small fishing boat with seven crew said to have been on board when the accident took place.
The police said that it has dispatched personnel to the scene to figure out what exactly happened. (Yonhap)

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114