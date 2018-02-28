Universal Ballet Company to hold gala performances this week

Universal Ballet Company will hold its second gala premiere from Friday to Sunday.
Celebrating its 34th anniversary this year, the ballet company will give special performances comprising 11 scenes from works it has produced over the years. They include major scenes from “Swan Lake,” “Onegin,” “Giselle,” “Le Corsaire,” “Don Quixote,” “The Love of Chunhyang,” “Multiplicity, Forms of Silence and Emptiness,” and Mariinsky Ballet Company’s version of “Romeo and Juliet” and “Ballet 101.”
|A scene from “White Slip” /Universal Ballet Company
Vladimir Shklyarov, the principal dancer of Mariinsky Ballet Company, and soloist of the same ballet company Maria Sirinkina will join the performances to star in Leonid Lavrovsky’s version of the balcony pas de deux from “Romeo and Juliet” and “Ballet 101.”
The program will also highlight Raimondo Rebeck’s “White Slip,” which was well-received at the 2017 Ballet Festival Korea.
“This year’s gala will feature performances that comprise various works ranging from classical to contemporary ballet, satisfying not only ballet enthusiasts but also new fans,” said Julia Moon, general director of the ballet company.
By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)