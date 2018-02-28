Universal Ballet Company to hold gala performances this week

ENTERTAINMENT

Universal Ballet Company will hold its second gala premiere from Friday to Sunday.



Celebrating its 34th anniversary this year, the ballet company will give special performances comprising 11 scenes from works it has produced over the years. They include major scenes from “Swan Lake,” “Onegin,” “Giselle,” “Le Corsaire,” “Don Quixote,” “The Love of Chunhyang,” “Multiplicity, Forms of Silence and Emptiness,” and Mariinsky Ballet Company’s version of “Romeo and Juliet” and “Ballet 101.”





A scene from “White Slip” /Universal Ballet Company