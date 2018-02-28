Amorepacific named Korea’s most respected company

|Amorepacific
According to the Korean Management Association Consulting, which surveyed more than 12,000 industry workers and human resources specialists, Amorepacific scored high in criteria such as innovation ability, shareholder value, employee satisfaction, customer value as well as social image, topping the cosmetics product category for the third year in a row.
KMAC has been conducting surveys to select the most respected company here since 2004 by evaluating the value of companies to raise awareness of their socioeconomic role.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)