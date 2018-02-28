SHINee pays tribute to Jonghyun in Japan concert

ENTERTAINMENT

SHINee (S.M. Entertainment)

Standing before avid fans in Japan, the members of SHINee expressed love and respect for their former bandmate Jonghyun, whose premature death last year shocked the Asian music scene.The K-pop act on Monday and Tuesday held concerts at Tokyo Dome to wrap up its Japan tour, which kicked off with performances at the Kyocera Dome Osaka in Osaka from Feb. 17-18. The concerts brought together an accumulated 180,000 fans.But the highlight of the tour was when the members paid tribute to Jonghyun.SHINee performed songs that was recorded by all five members, including the new songs “Every Time” and “From Now On,” which marked the finale for the Tuesday concert.Five microphones were put onstage, with Jonghyun’s one placed in the center with a rose.“It’s not only for this stage, but from now on, we will always think that all five of us are taking the stage. Please promise us one thing; to always remember Jonghyun,” Minho was reported as saying.SHINee is slated to release “SHINee The Best From Now ON” on April 18 in Japan.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)