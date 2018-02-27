Creditors to hold meeting on fate of Kumho Tire

Korea Development Bank said it will hold the meeting on Wednesday.
|(Yonhap)
Creditors extended the Monday deadline by one day, but Kumho Tire has not submitted a letter of agreement on the self-help plan.
Kumho Tire's labor union pressed creditors to officially withdraw their plan to sell the tiremaker to China's Qingdao Doublestar.
"We sternly reject discussions with management for the self-rescue plan for normalized management unless there is an official position on selling the tiremaker to a foreign buyer," the union said.
The KDB warned that the union will be held accountable for any consequences caused by Kumho Tire's failure to submit a letter of agreement on the self-help plan.
The fate of Kumho Tire was thrown into uncertainty after a deal to sell a majority stake in the tiremaker to China's Qingdao Doublestar collapsed last September. (Yonhap)