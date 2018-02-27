Go to Mobile Version

[Photo News] BAT Korea hosts talk concert

By Kim Da-sol
  • Published : Feb 27, 2018 - 18:41
  • Updated : Feb 27, 2018 - 18:41

British American Tobacco Korea said Tuesday that it successfully hosted the “BAT MAN” talk concert to support the young generation’s challenges in achieving their dreams. The company ran a six-month contest, through which 10 teams made it to the finals. One finalist was awarded 10 million won ($9,300). Gary Tarrant, head of legal and external affairs, said BAT Korea would continue to host such programs to hear more from the young generation and support their endeavors. (BAT Korea)

