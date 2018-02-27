[Photo News] BAT Korea hosts talk concert

British American Tobacco Korea said Tuesday that it successfully hosted the “BAT MAN” talk concert to support the young generation’s challenges in achieving their dreams. The company ran a six-month contest, through which 10 teams made it to the finals. One finalist was awarded 10 million won ($9,300). Gary Tarrant, head of legal and external affairs, said BAT Korea would continue to host such programs to hear more from the young generation and support their endeavors. (BAT Korea)