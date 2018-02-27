[Graphic News] Korea ranks 7th in science, technology capabilities

NATIONAL

South Korea’s science and technology capabilities ranked seventh last year among the 34 member states of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, according to a state-run think tank.The Korea Institute of S&T Evaluation and Planning said the evaluation was based on five categories: research environment; support from both public and private sectors; the quality of work carried out by scientists and engineers; the results of research; and overall network capabilities.The US came in first in 2017, followed by Switzerland, Israel and Japan, according to the institute.