Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

[Graphic News] Korea ranks 7th in science, technology capabilities

By Nam Kyung-don
  • Published : Feb 27, 2018 - 17:26
  • Updated : Feb 27, 2018 - 17:26




South Korea’s science and technology capabilities ranked seventh last year among the 34 member states of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, according to a state-run think tank.

The Korea Institute of S&T Evaluation and Planning said the evaluation was based on five categories: research environment; support from both public and private sectors; the quality of work carried out by scientists and engineers; the results of research; and overall network capabilities.

The US came in first in 2017, followed by Switzerland, Israel and Japan, according to the institute. 

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114