Seven out of 10 Koreans have tried Korean medical treatments: data

The Ministry of Health and Welfare put out the results of their study conducted on a total of 6,914 citizens.
Results showed that 90.6 percent of those in their 60s or older have used Korean medicine, followed by those in their 50s (86.1 percent) and in their 40s (77.7 percent).
Acupuncture was the most popular method of treatment for patients going to clinics specializing in Korean medicine, followed by cupping therapy and moxibustion, a medicine therapy where dried mugwort is burnt on the patient’s skin.
By Cho Yun-myung (yunc39@heraldcorp.com)