Go to Mobile Version

BUSINESS

LATEST NEWS

CJ Group chairman named chairman of Korea Employers Federation

By Kim Da-sol
  • Published : Feb 27, 2018 - 15:23
  • Updated : Feb 27, 2018 - 15:27
CJ Group Chairman Sohn Kyung-shik was named the seventh chairman of the Korea Employers Federation on Tuesday.

According to the federation, five members of a selection committee held a meeting and appointed Sohn as the next chairman among three other members. 

Sohn was in India for a business trip when he was selected. 

CJ Group Chairman Sohn Kyung-shik (Yonhap)

“I feel a grave responsibility to serve as the chairman of the KEF at this crucial time,” said Sohn, according to CJ Group.

“Based on my experience in the business field and relationships with business lobby groups, I will try my best to contribute to stabilizing labor-management relations and developing the current economic situation,” he said, adding that he would also listen to and do the talking for small and midsized companies.

Sohn served as the chairman of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry from November 2005 to July 2013. In 2017, he was also nominated as the chairman of the Federation of Korean Industries, one of the most powerful business lobby groups here.

By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)

LEADERS CLUB

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114