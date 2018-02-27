CJ Group chairman named chairman of Korea Employers Federation

According to the federation, five members of a selection committee held a meeting and appointed Sohn as the next chairman among three other members.
Sohn was in India for a business trip when he was selected.
|CJ Group Chairman Sohn Kyung-shik (Yonhap)
“I feel a grave responsibility to serve as the chairman of the KEF at this crucial time,” said Sohn, according to CJ Group.
“Based on my experience in the business field and relationships with business lobby groups, I will try my best to contribute to stabilizing labor-management relations and developing the current economic situation,” he said, adding that he would also listen to and do the talking for small and midsized companies.
Sohn served as the chairman of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry from November 2005 to July 2013. In 2017, he was also nominated as the chairman of the Federation of Korean Industries, one of the most powerful business lobby groups here.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)