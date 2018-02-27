G-Dragon of Big Bang joins military

Rapper-singer Kwon Ji-yong, widely known by his stage name G-Dragon, began his mandatory military service by joining the five-week basic training camp Tuesday. Military service is compulsory for all able-bodied men in Korea.
|G-Dragon enters the basic training camp at Cheorwon, Gangwon Province, Tuesday.(Yonhap)
His management agency YG Entertainment previously announced that it would not hold any official farewell events for fans, adding that the artist wanted to begin the service quietly. But on Tuesday, fans from around the globe gathered at the training camp site in Cherwon, Gangwon Province, to bid goodbye to the star.
|Fans wait for G-Dragon’s enlistment. (Yonhap)
G-Dragon is to be discharged on Nov. 26, 2019. He is the second of the five Big Bang members to begin his military service. His bandmate T.O.P is currently serving as a public service worker and Taeyang is to join the Army in March.
