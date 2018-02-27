Go to Mobile Version

BUSINESS

LATEST NEWS

[Photo News] E-mart delivers first EV

By Kim Da-sol
  • Published : Feb 27, 2018 - 15:18
  • Updated : Feb 27, 2018 - 15:18
South Korean discount chain E-mart delivered the mini electric vehicle sold at its stores to its first buyer at its Seongsu branch on Tuesday. The D2 mini electric vehicle sold at E-mart is manufactured by Chinese carmaker Zhidou. 

(E-mart)

Zhidou’s two-seater electric car can run up to 150 kilometers on a single charge. The D2 is priced at 14.5 million won ($13,480), which was fixed in December after being approved by regulatory authorities as well as local governments’ subsidy program of up to 5 million won. 

E-mart currently sells the mini electric vehicle at M Lounge, a selected shop for the retailer’s e-mobility lineup, at 11 stores across the country including those in Yeongdeungpo and Hanam.

By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)

LEADERS CLUB

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114