[Photo News] E-mart delivers first EV

|(E-mart)
Zhidou’s two-seater electric car can run up to 150 kilometers on a single charge. The D2 is priced at 14.5 million won ($13,480), which was fixed in December after being approved by regulatory authorities as well as local governments’ subsidy program of up to 5 million won.
E-mart currently sells the mini electric vehicle at M Lounge, a selected shop for the retailer’s e-mobility lineup, at 11 stores across the country including those in Yeongdeungpo and Hanam.
