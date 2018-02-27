[PyeongChang 2018] Moon gears up for Paralympic Games, urges support for another success

SPORTS

South Korean President Moon Jae-in is apparently gearing up to promote the upcoming Paralympic Games, officials from the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae noted Tuesday, two days after the end of what the president has called an incredibly successful Winter Olympic Games.



The move comes as the country is set to host the 2018 Paralympic Games from March 9-18 in PyeongChang, the host city of the recently concluded Winter Olympic Games.



"With yesterday's closing ceremonies, the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games were successfully concluded. The entire world is praising it as the most amazing Olympics in history," the president said while meeting with his top aides Monday.



"I ask everyone to once again lend their support for the success of the Paralympic Games that will soon start," he was quoted as saying.





South Korean President Moon Jae-in, left, and IOC President Thomas Bach walk together to enter the Olympics` closing ceremony on Sunday. (Yonhap)

In the meeting, the president told his aides to do all they can to help promote the upcoming event, a Cheong Wa Dae official told reporters.He also encouraged all Cheong Wa Dae officials to visit and watch the Paralympic Games, instructing his office to count such visits as official trips and training.This will allow Cheong Wa Dae officials to take part in the Paralympics without having to take leave, the official noted.Local organizers of the Paralympic Games have said the upcoming event will be the largest of its kind in history, with 570 athletes from 49 countries expected to take part.They also include two North Korean athletes who will mark the communist state's first appearance in the Paralympic Games. (Yonhap)