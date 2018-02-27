Toronto Blue Jays announce signing of S. Korean pitcher Oh Seung-hwan

The Jays said on Monday (local time) that the 35-year-old agreed to a one-year deal worth $1.75 million, with a club option for 2019 worth $2.5 million that goes into effect if he meets performance incentive thresholds.
Earlier in the day, Oh's Seoul-based agency, Sports Intelligence Group, said Oh had signed with the Jays and passed his physical in Florida.
Oh had a deal fall through with the Texas Rangers earlier this month over what US reports said were "concerning issues" with his right elbow.
|(Yonhap)
"I am pleased to have signed with Toronto, and the club respected my career and showed that they really wanted me during our negotiations," Oh said in a statement through his agency. "I can't wait to join the club right away and try to do the best I can to help the club."
After 11 seasons in South Korea and Japan, Oh pitched the last two years with the St. Louis Cardinals.
In 2016, he went 6-3 with 19 saves and a 1.92 ERA in 79 2/3 innings while recording 103 strikeouts against just 18 walks. He took over as the closer mid-season.
But Oh struggled last year, going 1-6 with 20 saves and a 4.10 ERA in 59 1/3 innings. He only struck out 54 batters while walking 15 as his opponents started making more contact.
The Blue Jays have an All-Star closer in Roberto Osuna, who has 95 saves over the past three years, and Oh is expected to help bridge the gap to the young right-hander.
Oh joins Ryan Tepera, Danny Barnes and Aaron Loup in a Jays bullpen that ranked eighth in the American League with a 4.21 ERA in 2017.
Oh is actually the second South Korean to sign with the Blue Jays but will become the first to actually play for them.
In September 1981, right-hander Choi Dong-won signed a five-year deal with the Jays but never pitched for them due to a situation regarding his mandatory military service. The South Korean government offered to waive his duty only if Choi stayed in the country, and the pitcher stayed home and became a star in South Korea.
The Jays threatened to launch legal proceedings over Choi's breach of his contract but never got Choi to pitch for them. (Yonhap)