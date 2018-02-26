In UN speech, S. Korean FM calls on N. Korean regime to improve human rights

NATIONAL

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha on Monday called on the North Korean regime to improve the human rights of its people at her key-note speech to the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland, her ministry said.



Kang "called on the North Korean authorities to take practical measures to enhance human rights of North Korean citizens while also calling for the international community's continued attention to that," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.



Kang's speech was delivered to the high-level meeting of the 37th U.N. Human Rights Council session. It came as a high-level North Korean delegation, including senior ruling party official Kim Yong-chol, is on a three-day visit to the South as part of its participation in the Olympics closing ceremony on Sunday.





Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha (Yonhap)

Kang highlighted the message of "peace and prosperity" the PyeongChang Olympics has sent out to the world and said this "spirit of PyeongChang" should be made to open up the door for peace-building on the Korean Peninsula, as well as human rights improvement in the North, according to her ministry.She once again called on the North to allow the arrangement of reunions of Korean families separated by the 1950-53 Korean War.Accusing the North Korean leadership of systemic and widespread human rights violations, since 2006 the U.N. council has annually adopted a resolution calling for improvement of human rights in North Korea.The ministry said Kang also vowed efforts to "heal the wounds and restore the dignities" of Korean women who were forced by Japan to be sex slaves during World War II.She admitted that Seoul's previous efforts to resolve the so-called comfort women issue were not enough to console the victims, apparently referring to the Seoul-Tokyo deal agreed on in2015 to settle the issue under the former administration in South Korea.Kang also threw her support behind the so-called MeToo movement in South Korea and the world, pledging the South Korean government's commitment to improving gender equality, protecting women's rights and abolishing wartime violence against women, the ministry said.Marking the 70th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in 1948, Kang also touched on the progress and limits the world has experienced on the human rights front and expressed South Korea's will to actively contribute to enhancing the human rights situation across the world. (Yonhap)