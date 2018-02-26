S. Korea-US military drills to resume after Paralympics: US official

NATIONAL

The United States will resume military exercises with South Korea after the Paralympic Games in March, the Japanese media reported Monday, citing a US defense official.



Randall Schriver, US assistant secretary of Defense for Asian and Pacific security affairs, told Japanese Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera that the joint drills would kick off after the Paralympics end on March 18, according to the Japanese Kyodo News Agency.



Highlighting that there is no indication that North Korea would give up its nuclear weapon, the two officials agreed to ramp up pressure to induce Pyongyang to abandon them.



South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his US counterpart Donald Trump agreed last month to postpone the Foal Eagle and Key Resolve exercises until after the PyeongChang Olympics.





(Yonhap)