Seoul considers taxi fare hike in July

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Seoul City is considering raising the basic taxi fare by as much as 1,500 won ($1.40) and extending extra charges in the nighttime in July.The hike is intended to reflect the current labor conditions of taxi drivers, according to a Seoul City official.The basic rate might be raised from the current 3,000 won to 4,500 won from July.Another likely change involves the time frame for extra charges.At the moment, passengers pay additional charges when they use taxis from midnight to 4 a.m.The starting time could be brought forward to 10 p.m. or 11 p.m., which may attract more drivers to work at night, in turn making it easier for customers to hail cabs.City officials said the fare increase would reflect an increase in the inflation rate, a surge in the prices of liquefied petroleum gas and a hike in the minimum wage.The average monthly income of Seoul taxi drivers who work eight hours a day is expected to rise from 2.18 million won to 3 million won if the fare hike takes effect.By Ahn Sang-yool (koolsangon@heraldcorp.com)