[Graphic News] International tourism hits seven-year high

International tourist arrivals grew by a remarkable 7 percent in 2017 to reach a total of 1,322 million, according to the latest UNWTO World Tourism Barometer. This strong momentum is expected to continue in 2018 at a rate of 4-5 percent.Based on data reported by destinations around the world, it is estimated that international tourist arrivals (overnight visitors) worldwide increased 7 percent in 2017. This is well above the sustained and consistent trend of 4 percent or higher growth since 2010 and represents the strongest results in 7 years.International tourist arrivals in Europe reached 671 million in 2017, a remarkable 8 percent increase following a weaker 2016.