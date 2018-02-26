Go to Mobile Version

WORLD

LATEST NEWS

[Graphic News] International tourism hits seven-year high

By Nam Kyung-don
  • Published : Feb 26, 2018 - 18:30
  • Updated : Feb 26, 2018 - 18:30




International tourist arrivals grew by a remarkable 7 percent in 2017 to reach a total of 1,322 million, according to the latest UNWTO World Tourism Barometer. This strong momentum is expected to continue in 2018 at a rate of 4-5 percent.

Based on data reported by destinations around the world, it is estimated that international tourist arrivals (overnight visitors) worldwide increased 7 percent in 2017. This is well above the sustained and consistent trend of 4 percent or higher growth since 2010 and represents the strongest results in 7 years.

International tourist arrivals in Europe reached 671 million in 2017, a remarkable 8 percent increase following a weaker 2016. 

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114