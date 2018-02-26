Moon pledges full support for 'Me Too' campaign

NATIONAL

President Moon Jae-in on Monday promised full government support for those suffering from sexual harassment at work, also telling his government to use all available means to punish offenders.



"Any act of men, who are stronger, trampling on women, who are weak, using their strength or power must be thoroughly punished regardless of the type of violence, the status of perpetrators or the nature of their relations with the victims," the president said while meeting with his top aides at his office Cheong Wa Dae.



"Gender violence is an issue of social structure that allows the powerful to sexually oppress or easily wield violence against the weak," he added, according to Cheong Wa Dae pool reports.





President Moon Jae-in speaks at a meeting with his top aides at his office Cheong Wa Dae on Monday. (Yonhap)

The president's remarks come amid an apparently spreading "Me Too" campaign by women claiming to have been sexually harassed or assaulted by their bosses or co-workers.Moon expressed respect for those brave enough to come forward."I take the Me Too movement very seriously, and I express my respect to the victims for their bravery in disclosing their injuries," he said. "I actively support the Me Too movement."The president ordered his government to quickly and actively prevent any future violence in all sectors, including private firms."Up until now the government had a phased approach to first root out sexual harassment and sexual assault in the public sector and then move on to the private sector, but witnessing the Me Too campaign has made us realize that it is not an issue that can be dealt with separately in the public or private sectors," Moon said."Mobilize all means available to the government to completely eradicate gender violence that has taken root in various sectors of society," he told his aides. (Yonhap)