Two Cambodian men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

According to the police, the suspects, 22 and 26, said they encountered the two Thai victims in a commercial building’s bathroom in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province, at 7:10 p.m. Sunday.
|(Yonhap)
Following a physical brawl, the suspects reportedly stabbed a 34-year-old victim once and a 27-year-old victim twice. The 34-year-old victim was treated for his injury and is reportedly now in a stable condition.
Police arrested the suspects, who fled the scene via taxi, at a factory dormitory 10 kilometers away, three hours after the attack.
The 22-year-old suspect claimed that the fight broke out due to the victims’ “joking around with the door to the bathroom stall.”
The Cambodians admitted to the physical fight, but denied attempted murder.
The police requested a warrant for the continued detention of the suspects, citing their clothes stained with the victims’ blood as evidence.
By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)