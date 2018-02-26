Hyundai Rotem wins W62.1b order in Canada

The cars produced at Hyundai Rotem’s factory in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, will be shipped to Canada by 2020.
The driverless trains will cover a distance of 18.5 kilometers, connecting Vancouver International Airport and the city. They will transport up to 350 passengers at maximum speeds of 90 kph, the company said.
|An image of Hyundai Rotem’s train to run from Canada’s Vancouver International Airport (Hyundai Rotem)
“Through strict quality management and performance tests, we will do our best to offer safe and convenient trains for Canadian passengers,” Hyundai Rotem said.
“Based on multiple contracts signed for driverless trains, Hyundai Rotem will also try to increase orders overseas.”
The signing of the latest deal with TransLink, Metro Vancouver’s transportation network, took place in the presence of Hyundai Rotem CEO Kim Seung-tack and TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond in Vancouver.
The company highlighted that the contract was made in Canada, where there is a high entry barrier due to the dominance of Bombardier, a local plane and train manufacturer.
By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)