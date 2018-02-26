S. Korean president pledges support for Beijing Winter Olympics

NATIONAL

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R) shakes hands with Chinese Vice Premier Liu Yandong before the start of their meeting at the South Korean presidential office Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on Feb. 26, 2018. (Yonhap)

South Korean President Moon Jae-in promised his country's full support for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games on Monday, while expressing gratitude for China's support for the latest Olympic Games held here.Moon's pledge came in a meeting with Chinese delegates to the closing ceremony of the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games, led by Vice Premier Liu Yandong.The meeting at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul came one day after the two celebrated South Korea's successful hosting of the quadrennial event in a closing ceremony in PyeongChang, 180 kilometers east of Seoul."I appreciate the fact that the vice premier came to the closing ceremony of the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games as a special envoy. It has been a great help to the success of our PyeongChang Olympic Games that China sent premier-level delegations to the closing ceremony, as well as the opening ceremony," Moon told Liu, according to Cheong Wa Dae pool reports."Now the Olympic flag has been handed over to China ... I pray for the success of the Beijing Olympics, and South Korea will do its utmost to help in any way to ensure the success of the Beijing Olympics," he said.Moon then asked for China's continued support for reconciliation between the two Koreas."I believe it is very important to maintain the mood for dialogue between the South and the North, even after the Olympics. I ask China to actively support dialogue between the South and North Korea to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula and also establish peace, as well as dialogue between the North and the United States for such goals," the president said.Liu noted the PyeongChang Olympics marked a turning point for inter-Korean relations, calling the games a complete success."The Winter Olympic Games have achieved an amazing success due to your leadership and South Korea's thorough preparations. Especially regarding the South-North relations, it offered a chance to ease tension on the Korean Peninsula. This too is drawing keen attention globally," she was quoted as saying through her interpreter."In terms of hosting the event, as well as in terms of conditions on the Korean Peninsula, the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games will be remembered by the people forever," she added.Seoul and Pyongyang resumed their bilateral talks last month, after a two-year hiatus, to discuss the North's participation in the PyeongChang Olympics.The US is said to remain skeptical of the North's intentions in its recent rapprochement with the South, but Moon has repeatedly stressed the need to keep North Korea at the dialogue table, regardless of how the reclusive state has come to sit at the table.Apparently displaying a possible change in its stance, the chief of a North Korean delegation to the closing of the PyeongChang Olympics on Sunday said his country had "enough willingness" to hold bilateral talks with the United States, only hours after the North said there will be no face-to-face meeting with the Donald Trump administration in 100 or even 200 years.The remarks from Kim Yong-chol, North Korea's point man on South Korea, came in a meeting with the South Korean president, held in PyeongChang.(Yonhap)