S. Korea hopes for 'constructive' dialogue between US and NK

South Korea's unification ministry expressed hope Monday that the United States and North Korea could open "constructive" talks as the PyeongChang Winter Olympics helped create a mood for rapprochement.



Kim Yong-chol, the visiting chief of North Korea's high-level delegation, told President Moon Jae-in on Sunday that North Korea has "enough" willingness to hold talks with the United States.



"The government hopes the North and the US could start constructive dialogue by using an appropriate opportunity," Baik Tae-hyun, ministry spokesman, told a press briefing.





This file photo shows Baik Tae-hyun, spokesman at Seoul`s unification ministry, speaking to reporters at a regular press briefing at the Central Government Complex in Seoul.

There was cautious expectation for possible contact between the North and the US on the occasion of the Olympics as Kim's trip coincided with a visit to Seoul by Ivanka Trump, the daughter of US President Donald Trump.A White House official said Sunday that Ivanka Trump had no interaction with North Korean officials during her visit to the South. She left Seoul earlier in the day after a four-day trip.After Kim's remarks were made public, the White House said that the US "will see" if the North's stated willingness for talks is a commitment to giving up its nuclear weapons program. (Yonhap)