Prosecution questions former presidential aide over 'fake' reports on Sewol sinking

NATIONAL

Kim Jang-soo (Yonhap)

The prosecution questioned a former presidential security adviser Monday over allegations that he may have fabricated the time of reports on the tragic sinking of the Sewol ferry to then-President Park Geun-hye to lessen her responsibility, prosecution officials said Sunday.Kim Jang-soo, who served as chief of the National Security Office under Park, appeared at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office in the morning.The move comes months after the Moon Jae-in administration found initial NSO reports on the 2014 sinking of the ferry that showed the accident was first reported to the former president at a much later time than the NSO's final and publicized report had suggested.Officials from the incumbent administration have noted Kim may have ordered the NSO to illegally change the time of the report, partly covering its own failure to promptly report the accident to the then chief executive but also allowing Park to claim that she had done everything she could. (Yonhap)