NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Monday’s weather is expected to be clear and sunny with peak temperatures in the high 12 degrees Celsius. Drought advisories are in place in some parts including Gangwon and Chungcheong Province, the weather agency said.As of 8:30 a.m., morning lows hover from minus 3 C in Seoul, minus 3 C in Incheon, minus 6 C in Chuncheon, minus 2 C in Daegu and 5 C in Busan. Temperatures will rise to 11 C in Busan in the afternoon, 8 C in Seoul, 7 C in Gangneung and 11 C in Jeju.The density of particulate matter in the air will remain “moderate” in general, but is likely to increase overnight in some regions.By Bak Se-hwan ( sh@heraldcorp.com