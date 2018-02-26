Moon's approval rating rises on Olympic success

NATIONAL

President Moon Jae-in's approval rating rose sharply from a week earlier last week, a poll showed Monday, apparently on what many see as a successful outcome of the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games.Moon's approval rating came to 65.7 percent in a survey conducted Monday through Friday, according to Realmeter. The latest reading marks an increase of 2.6 percentage points from a week before.It also marked the first time in five weeks Moon's approval rating breached the 65 percent mark.Moon's approval rating quickly went south, dipping to its lowest point of 60.8 percent in the fourth week of January, when his government decided to form a single unified women's hockey team with North Korea for the Winter Olympics.It has since been on the rise as the North's participation in the PyeongChang Olympic Games appeared to help ensure the safety of the event, as well as promote reconciliation between the two Koreas that technically remain at war.The latest survey was conducted on 2,510 adults throughout the nation. Of all respondents, 28.9 percent said they did not approve of the way the president managed state affairs, down 2.6 percentage points from a week earlier.The ruling Democratic Party's rating surged 3.4 percentage points on-week to 49.3 percent, while that of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party slipped 1.5 percent.The rating of the newly created Bareunmirae Party came to 7.1 percent, down 3.4 percentage points from a week earlier, while those of the progressive Justice Party and the liberal Party for Democracy and Peace came to 5.2 percent and 3 percent, respectively.(Yonhap)