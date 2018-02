WORLD

Each year, some 2.6 million babies do not survive their first month.The UN children’s agency has singled out Pakistan as the riskiest country for newborns, saying that out of every 1,000 children born in Pakistan, 46 die at birth.The report is part of UNICEF’s new campaign, launched last week, to raise awareness to bring down neonatal mortality rates.UNICEF says that after Pakistan, the Central African Republic is the next riskiest country for newborns, and Afghanistan is the third. (AP)