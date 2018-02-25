Special team summons former prosecutor in sexual assault scandal

NATIONAL

A special team investigating sexual abuse allegations involving state prosecutors said Sunday it plans to question a former senior prosecutor who allegedly sexually assaulted a junior colleague and later used his power to have her unfairly demoted.



Ahn Tae-geun has been asked to appear for interrogation on Monday, according to the inspection team.



The former prosecutor was brought into the spotlight when a female prosecutor, Seo Ji-hyun, recently accused him of groping her at a funeral in 2010.





Ahn Tae-gun (Yonhap)

Seo has also accused Ahn of using his clout in 2015 to have her assigned to provincial areas in an apparent attempt to punish her for raising issues over the incident.The inspection team said Ahn will be questioned over his suspected involvement in the transfer. The statute of limitations for the alleged sexual abuse has expired.At least two prosecutors who worked under Ahn at the time of Seo's transfer have already been questioned by the special inspection team.Ahn was dismissed from office in June 2017 for offering cash to six prosecutors who investigated corruption allegations involving ousted former President Park Geun-hye. He was working as a Justice Ministry director in charge of prosecution affairs at the time.Ahn insisted the money was a customary bonus partly aimed at making up for the prosecution's cost. (Yonhap)