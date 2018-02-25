‘IMA Picks’ looks at different aspects of neoliberal society

LIFE&STYLE

Kim A-young’s “Porosity Valley” /IMA

The protagonist Petra Genetrix of Kim A-young’s “Porosity Valley” (IMA)

“Passerby III” by Lee Moon-joo (IMA)

“Lash” by Jung Yoon-suk (IMA)

“Lash” by Jung Yoon-suk (IMA)

Ilmin Museum of Art is running the art project 2018 “IMA Picks,” which comprises research-based artworks that aim to look into different aspects of neoliberal society.“IMA Picks” is the museum’s art project dedicated to shedding light on artists in their 30s and 40s who have made significant achievements at home and abroad for more than 10 years.For this year’s project, Kim A-young, Lee Moon-joo, and Jung Yoon-suk are presenting solo exhibitions that showcase their own ways of interpreting different phenomena embedded in the current neoliberal society.Artist Kim A-young’s exhibition “Porosity Valley” is an exhibition that delves into the issues of sociocultural migration and deformation. The exhibition centers on a narrative of the protagonist Petra Genetrix, an imaginary underground mineral resource that makes an attempt to migrate to another underground rock platform following an unexpected explosion.By reconstructing images, texts and videos from geology research in Australia that she joined, Kim attempts to create “speculative fiction” full of loopholes in order to represent the uprooting that is ongoing throughout the globe, including migration issues.The rearrangement of information in a network via data mining or data transfer is also a matter of migration in another respect to construct the ecosystem of big data, Kim said.“Instead of having a seamless plot for the narrative, I decided to create holes for the narrative to spark the imagination of spectators,” Kim said. “I plan on pushing the narrative forward later on.”Kim initially majored in visual design but later studied photography and fine arts in England. Her recent solo exhibitions were held at the Palais de Tokyo in 2016 and the 2017 Melbourne Festival. She also took part in the 56th Venice Biennale in 2015.Meanwhile, artist Lee Moon-joo’s collection of works aim to discover the mechanism of urban planning.Through some 30 drawings and paintings based on scenes of social ruins she observed in different spaces in Seoul, Detroit, Boston, and Berlin in the mid-1990s, Lee attempts to point out problems associated with the constant repetition of demolition and renewal of urban spaces. Through her own montage technique -- making juxtapositions of different painting styles or sometimes with picture-like imageries -- Lee attempts to capture layers of the redevelopment process.Lee started her activities in the Korean art scene by presenting solo exhibitions at the Kumho Museum of Art in 2005. Lee also participated in artist-in-residence programs at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art Residency Changdong, Kunstlerhaus Bethanien in Berlin, and Nanji Art Studio.Visual artist and film director Jung Yoon-suk’s “Lash” is another exhibition being held at IMA. Mainly focused on developing narratives related to social and political issues of the past 10 years, Jung’s “Lash” explores questions that are rather introspective: “What’s human? Why do humans want to replicate themselves?,” Jung said.The exhibition comprises a 35-minute long video of the same title filmed at a mannequin factory and a sex doll factory, as well as pictures and an installation of actual mannequin heads. The two-channel video installation provides footage of the intense doll making process, which looks somewhat bizarre and grotesque but nonetheless real. Through a stark contrast between humans polishing the dolls’ human-like features, Jung provides viewers with opportunities to contemplate on humanity.The solo exhibitions will run through April 29.Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)