[PyeongChang 2018] South Korea wins 5 gold, 8 silver and 4 bronze medals

South Korea`s women`s curling team climbed up to the finals in a succession of wins, amassing international fans along the way. Fondly dubbed "Team Kim," due to all four players` last names being Kim, and "Garlic Girls," due to the players` hometown Uiseong`s main produce of garlic, the South Korean team played against Sweden in the final game and lost 8-3, landing a hard-earned silver and a thunderous applause from the spectators. (Yonhap)