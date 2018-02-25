[PyeongChang 2018] S. Korean bobsledders say silver medal is result of teamwork

SPORTS

South Korean bobsledders said Sunday their silver in the four-man event at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics is the result of teamwork.



The team of Won Yun-jong, Seo Young-woo, Jun Jung-lin and Kim Dong-hyun tied for second with a German team in the four-man bobsleigh competition at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.



"Our personal talent may not exceed other European or North American athletes, but when we're together, we're strong," said Won, the pilot of the team. "It's not only us four who produced this result. With our coaches, support staff, federation officials and other bobsledders who supported us, they're all part of our team."







The four-man bobsleigh team was not considered a medal contender, or even a dark horse. The surprising silver, first of its kind for an Asian bobsleigh team, felt more like a gold to South Koreans."We were in a country where it was difficult to have even one four-man bobsleigh team, but now we won an Olympic medal," said Kim, who served as a brakeman for the team. "I hope one day we can have 10 four-man bobsleigh teams and compete with each other."Kim, who was competing in his third Winter Olympics, has been driving the sled for the last six years with Jun in the two-man competition, as well as the four-man. But for the first Winter Olympics at home, he let Won take over the pilot seat and decided not to compete in the two-man competition with Jun, so that they could concentrate only on the four-man race. "I trusted Won's driving technique," he said. "Since I also have a pilot experience, and I told him my feelings about our run, and we really had good discussions."Seo, who served as pushman with Jun, thanked Kim and Jun for their decision."I'm sure giving up a two-man event wasn't an easy decision," Seo said. "In other countries, I heard there's some friction among teammates, but our team's chemistry is just so great."Jun said he believes this historic achievement is the beginning."No one thought that we would become the first Asians to win this medal, but we made it," he said. "I believe we'll improve and get better results." (Yonhap)