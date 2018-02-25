[PyeongChang 2018] South Korea wins silver in 4-man bobsleigh

SPORTS

South Korea's four-man bobsleigh team won a silver medal at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games on Sunday.



The team of Won Yun-jong, Seo Young-woo, Kim Dong-hyun and Jun Jung-lin posted a combined time of 3 minutes, 16.38 seconds after their four heats at Olympic Sliding Centre in PyeongChang, Gangwon Province, and tied for second place with a German team led by Nico Walther.



South Korea is now the first Asian nation to claim an Olympic medal in a bobsleigh event. Earlier, South Korea finished sixth in the two-man bobsleigh competition.



This is also South Korea's second Winter Games medal from sledding sports, following skeleton slider Yun Sung-bin's historic gold last week.







(Yonhap)

The German team, piloted by Francesco Friedrich, who also topped two-man event, took gold at 3:15.85.The Olympic bobsleigh event consists of four heats on two consecutive days, with two heats per day. The team with the fastest aggregate time gets the gold medal.Piloted by Won, the South Korean team was in second place behind Friedrich's German team by after their first two runs on Saturday. The South Koreans were the first to start the opening run and got 48.64 seconds. In the second run, they marked 49.19.In the third heat, they posted 49.15 and maintained their second place. Walther's team moved up to second place with its final run, but the South Koreans clocked 49.65 in their last run and equaled the German team's time.South Korea's four-man bobsleigh team came to the Olympics as an underdog with a world ranking of 50th this season.In the four-man event, South Korea posted slow starts as it never went below 4.9 seconds. But it was the team's superb driving technique that earned them their surprising medal.In the first two heats, South Korea's start time was only 11th.They got faster and faster towards the end, however, and ultimately marked their second and fifth best finish times, respectively. For the third heat, its start time was 13th best overall, but when they crossed the finish line, the team had the third best time.For the last and final heat, the team also struggled with a 13th best start and posted 49.65 seconds for their final time, which was only 10th fastest among 29 teams, but it was enough to secure a historic silver. (Yonhap)