Prosecution to make sentencing recommendation for former President Park on Tuesday

Prosecutors are expected to demand a heavy punishment for former President Park Geun-hye this week in a high-profile corruption scandal that saw her ousted from office last year.



The prosecutors will made a sentencing recommendation during a court hearing Tuesday.



Park, 66, was indicted in April last year on 18 charges that include bribery, abuse of power and leaking state secrets.



She stands accused of colluding with her longtime friend Choi Soon-sil to extort 59.2 billion won ($54.8 million) from big conglomerates, including Samsung, Lotte and SK, in exchange for business favors.







Former-President Park Geun-hye (Yonhap)

Park is also indicted for letting Choi meddle in state affairs even though she held no official post in the government.Choi was sentenced to 20 years in prison by the Seoul Central District Court early this month.Park was removed from office on March 10 by the Constitutional Court and was arrested later that month.The charges against Park carry at least a 10-year term in prison but could see her jailed for life.It is unclear whether Park will appear in court Tuesday. She has been refusing to attend her trial after the court extended her detention in October.The prosecution has additionally charged Park this year for bribery and violating laws on elections and the state spy agency.Those cases are being dealt with in a separate trial.The influence-peddling scandal has also ensnared some powerful business figures.Lee Jae-yong, the de facto head of Samsung, was charged with bribing Park and Choi and detained for nearly a year until he was released after winning his appeal on Feb. 5.Lotte Chairman Shin Dong-bin, on the other hand, was jailed on Feb. 13 when the court sentenced him to two and a half years in prison for bribery. (Yonhap)