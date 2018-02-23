Jaguar Land Rover Korea aspires to sell 18,000 units this year

BUSINESS

Baek Jung-hyun, the managing director of Jaguar Land Rover Korea, introduces plans for this year on Friday. (Jaguar Land Rover Korea)

Jaguar Land Rover Korea said Friday it will aim to sell 20 percent more vehicles this year than it did in 2017, amounting to some 18,000 units.“Last year, Jaguar Land Rover Korea sold over 10,000 units for two years in a row. We have a slew of models, including electric vehicles, in line to be introduced to Korean drivers this year. We will also extend the number of service centers to become a customer-centered brand,” said Baek Jung-hyun, the managing director of Jaguar Land Rover Korea during conference in central Seoul.For the first time in Asia, Jaguar’s I-Pace electric sport utility vehicle will be revealed here in April, the company said.Using a 50-kilowatt DC high-speed charger, the Jaguar I-Pace can be charged to 80 percent in 90 minutes.Land Rover plans to release the new Ranage Rover and Ranage Rover Sports in April, the company said.In 2017, Jaguar and Land Rover sold a combined 14,865 units.By brand, Land Rover sold 10,740 units, up 1.3 percent on-year, while Jaguar’s sales rose 8.6 percent to 4,125 units, data from the company showed.The company will also increase showrooms and service centers to 30 nationwide this year from last year’s 25.To cater to drivers’ growing demand for used cars, which grew about double last year, the company plans to open three new stores exclusively for certified used cars.By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heralcorp.com)