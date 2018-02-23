BTS' rapper J-Hope to release mixtape next month

ENTERTAINMENT

(Big Hit Entertainment)

J-Hope, a rapper from the K-pop boy band BTS, will release a mixtape next month, the group's agency said Friday.Big Hit Entertainment said the 24-year-old artist will put out a solo mixtape on March 2 for the first time since the group's debut in 2013. He will be the seven-strong act's third artist to do so, after leader RM in 2015 and Suga in 2016.A mixtape is a self-produced, experimental album that is released free of charge to share an artist's own musical taste and individuality.J-Hope has been participating in songwriting and producing for the band's songs, including "MIC Drop," "Blood Sweat & Tears," "I NEED YOU" and "Run."(Yonhap)