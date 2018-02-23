Korean president to host Ivanka, US delegates in welcome dinner

NATIONAL

South Korean President Moon Jae-in is set to meet Ivanka Trump, the eldest daughter of his US counterpart, Donald Trump, as well as other US delegates to the PyeongChang Olympic Games on Friday, his office Cheong Wa Dae has said.



Ivanka is leading what the US has said will be an eight-member delegation to the closing ceremonies of the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games, which will be held Sunday. The US first daughter currently serves as an advisor to President Trump.



Moon will host a dinner for the US delegation, set to arrive here later in the day, a Cheong Wa Dae official said.





South Korean President Moon Jae-in, left, and Ivanka Trump (AP)

The scheduled meeting is drawing especially keen attention, as many believe the first daughter may be carrying a message from the US president, possibly regarding the possibility of dialogue between the US and North Korea.The White House earlier said Vice President Mike Pence was scheduled to meet with North Korean delegates to the opening of the PyeongChang Olympics while in Seoul but that the North Koreans pulled out of the meeting at the last minute.The North Korean delegation included leader Kim Jong-un's younger sister, Yo-jong, who carried a message for Moon from the reclusive North Korean leader, inviting him to Pyongyang for what would be a third inter-Korean summit.Pyongyang is again sending a high-level delegation to the closing ceremony of the PyeongChang Olympic Games, but Cheong Wa Dae officials have noted the possibility of a meeting, let alone any direct contact, between the US and North Korean delegates is very slim."There is no plan, nor will there be a chance, for a meeting between the North and the US during their visit to South Korea for the closing ceremony," an official said on condition of anonymity."Their paths at the closing ceremony will not cross."The North Korean delegation is set to arrive here Sunday for a three-day visit.Ivanka will head home Monday. (Yonhap)