[Weekender] Around the Hotels

LIFE&STYLE

Strawberry afternoon at Sheraton D Cube City

For those who are unsure who filling a buffet of strawberries can be, Sheraton Seoul D Cube City has prepared a strawberry afternoon tea set. On an intricately designed tea tray, 12 sweets and snacks, all centered on the use of fresh strawberries, are prepared.The hotel’s Lobby Lounge on the 41st floor is widely known for its panoramic view of the city. While enjoying the tea set, one can get a bird‘s eye view of the city. The tea set is offered until the end of April, from Monday to Thursday. It can be ordered only between 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. For reservations, call (02) 2211-1740.In a move to signal a change from winter to spring, Millennium Seoul Hilton’s Japanese restaurant Genji offers a special health-conscious meal, a set course menu named Genji-tarian Vitality Set. Diners are to enjoy an eight-course menu without feeling any guilt. The courses include a salad, sashimi, tempura, egg custard and fresh fruits. The set menu is highlighted by a vegetable sushi platter.The meal costs 99,000 won per person and is offered until the end of February. If ordered a la carte, the sushi platter will be priced at 49,000 won. Japanese-style tatami rooms and private dining rooms are available. For reservations or inquiries, call restaurant Genji at (02) 317-3240.Ananti Namhae welcomes early spring with a special package. Located in southern Korea, the area’s weather is hinting at the arrival of spring. The hotel has prepared an Early Spring Package for those seeking to greet the season earlier than others in a relaxing mood.The package includes charge for a Sweet Room, breakfast buffet, four-course dinner and a spa treatment for two. The guests are also offered chance to enjoy the taste of spring at a local book cafe, enjoying a cup of coffee with a strawberry tart.The Early Spring Package is available until April 13 and is priced at 304,000 won for two people. For reservations, call, (055) 860-0555.JW Mariott Dongdaemun Seoul Square opened a “Dol” (first birthday in Korean) studio for families to host private parties for babies. The studio is prepared at a separate meeting room in the hotel. Families can choose a traditional or modern style table for celebrations, including the needed foods. Guests are welcome to add preferred details to the decorations, through flowers or ornaments.After enjoying a private moment at the studio, families can dine at the hotel‘s restaurant Tavolo 24. Unlimited sparkling wine is offered. The hotel arranged the private studio as more families prefer to spend private time rather than host grand parties for their babies’ first birthday. For more information, call (02) 2276-3396.Hyatt hotels in Korea are offering room discount promotions for the upcoming spring season, including Grand Hyatt Seoul. Until the end of April, if a guest stays two nights at a Hyatt hotel, another night will be offered for free. If reserved through the hotel’s official website, a 10,000 won discount coupon to be used at the hotel’s dining facilities is offered too. For Grand Hyatt Seoul, the promotion is for Grand Rooms and Executive Sweets Rooms. Room reservation for the promotion cannot be canceled. For more information or reservation, call (02) 797-1234 or refer to the official website at seoul.grand.hyatt.com.