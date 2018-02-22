[Travel bits] Festivals, sights around Korea

LIFE&STYLE

Visitors are offered winter activities such as ice fishing, sledding, traditional winter games and barehanded fishing.Gwanghyewon Reservoir, the venue of the Anseong Ice Fishing Festival, is one of the largest reservoirs of Anseong, known for its pristine water that runs down from the Charyeonsan mountains.The festival runs until Feb. 25, and admission is 5,000 won per person. Children under 5 are admitted free.Call the travel hotline at 1330 for information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese. The homepage (dmfestival.co.kr) provides information in Korean only.The Little Prince Lighting Festival of Petite France in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province, is being held throughout the Petite France Park, with illuminations at nighttime.Buildings, streets and Christmas trees have been decorated. There are also events such as puppet performances, magic performances and plaster art experiences.Operating hours are from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and admission fees are 8,000 won for adults, 6,000 won for middle and high school students and 5,000 won for children.The event is open until Feb. 28.For more information in Korean, English or Chinese, visit www.pfcamp.com.The Everland Snow Festival is being held throughout the winter season, offering a variety of winter activities and games.This includes snow buster tube slides, a snow safari, a butterfly exhibition, a reindeer village with Santa house and a “starlight zoo.”The event lasts until March 3, and is open to visitors of all ages.Refer to the official website www.everland.com for admission, participation fees and other information in Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese.Jeju Fire Festival is held to pray for a good harvest and good health in the new year. Various folk games and hands-on programs are available. There are also music concerts, opening performance & Jeju-do firework fringe stage, and other special performances.The festival is held from March 1-4, free of charge, to visitors of all ages.Visit the homepage buriburi.go.kr for more information in Korean, English, Japanese, Chinese.This festival celebrates Uljin’s famous specialty, snow crabs. Visitors can taste fresh seafood caught from Uljin’s Hupo Port and participate in a variety of crab-related events, including a snow crab eating competition, fishing for snow crabs and Wolsong tug-of-war.The festival is held from March 1-4.Call the travel hotline at 1330 for information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese. The homepage (www.uljin.go.kr/crab) provides information in Korean only.