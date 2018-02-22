Point man on N. Korean nukes discusses 'dialogue momentum' with China envoy

NATIONAL

South Korea's top negotiator on North Korean nuclear issues met with the Chinese ambassador to Seoul on Thursday to discuss a growing momentum for engagement with the North following its participation in the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, the foreign ministry said.



The meeting between Lee Do-hoon, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, and Chinese Amb. Qiu Guohong came as the North plans to dispatch another high-level delegation to South Korea for the Olympic closing ceremony on Sunday.



"Lee and Qiu discussed ways to have cooperation between South Korea and China to sustain the dialogue momentum which is being formed by the North's participation in the PyeongChang Olympics," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a brief press release.





(Yonhap)

The ministry said the latest meeting is part of Lee's close communications with ambassadors from neighboring countries, meant to inform them on the latest inter-Korean moves involving the previous South Korea visit by a high-level North Korean delegation.Before the Thursday meeting, Lee had met with the ambassadors from the US, Japan and Russia to discuss how to move forward in the wake of the visit by the delegation, which included Kim Yo-jong, the North Korean leader's younger sister.Starting next week, Lee will also have close consultations with six-party talks counterparts, the ministry said.South Korea is striving for talks with North Korea to induce the country to give up its nuclear weapons program, and Pyongyang's Olympic participation has opened the door for those talks to begin.(Yonhap)