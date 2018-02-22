[PyeongChang 2018] Korea ranks 27th in men's alpine skiing slalom run

SPORTS

PYEONGCHANG, Gangwon Province -- South Korean skier Jung Dong-hyun finished 27th in the men's alpine skiing slalom run event on Thursday at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.



Jung clocked in at a combined time of 1 minute and 45.07 seconds after two runs to rank 27th at the event held at Yongpyong Alpine Centre in PyeongChang.



Andre Myhrer of Sweden clinched the gold medal with a time of 1:38:99 and Swiss skier Ramon Zenhaeusern took home the silver with 1:39:33. Michael Matt of Austria won bronze, clocking a time of 1:39:66.





Jung Dong-hyun competes in the men`s alpine skiing slalom event held at Yongpyong Alpine Centre on Thursday. (Yonhap)

Jung has established himself as the top Asian alpine skier after winning gold medals at two consecutive Asian Winter Games. The 29-year-old, who began skiing at the age of three, started competing internationally in 2004.In January 2017, he took 14th in the men's slalom event at the Alpine Ski World Cup in Zagreb, Croatia, which remains the best result by a South Korean.Jung injured his knee four days ago during the giant slalom competition and has been receiving painkiller shots."I should have practiced in line with my training schedule, but due to the injury I was able to hit the slopes just yesterday. I had difficulty walking after the injury," Jung said after his first run.South Korea's best performance in an Olympic alpine skiing event came in 1998, when Hur Seung-Wook finished 21st in the slalom.Fellow South Korean skier Kim Dong-woo was disqualified after losing his balance in his first run. North Korea's Choe Myong-gwang finished 43rd, last among skiers who successfully finished both runs. Kang Song-il, another athlete from the North, was sidelined after slipping during his second run. (Yonhap)