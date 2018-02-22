[PyeongChang 2018] ‘Christmas in March’ for Paralympics

In the set of Hallyu events dubbed by the Gangwon Province and Korea Tourism Organization as “Christmas in March,” major Korean celebrities will accompany the Paralympic audience in watching the games.
Jang Keun-suk and Lee Dong-wook, honorary ambassadors for the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games, as well as K-pop stars B1A4, BTOB, Samuel and Girlkind, and DJs Hanmin, Soda and Glory are some of the artists who will join the crowd at the Paralympics.
|Jang Keun-suk (Korea Tourism Organization)
Jang will watch Korea play Japan in ice hockey at Gangneung Hockey Centre on March 10 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. with a select 2,018 fans, for whom he has personally procured tickets.
|Lee Dong-wook (Korea Tourism Organization)
Lee has also prepared 1,000 tickets to share with his fans for the March 13 ice hockey game between Czech Republic and Japan that kicks off at 7 p.m. Of the 1,000 fans to be invited, 410 will be international fans who will collectively depart for Gangneung from Cheongnyangni Station in Seoul on the day of the event. The fans will first join the fan event slated for 3 p.m. at Gangneung Art Center, which is the venue where North Korea‘s Samjiyeon Orchestra held a performance earlier in the Olympics season.
|B1A4, BTOB, Samuel and Girlkind (Korea Tourism Organization)
K-pop stars B1A4, BTOB, Samuel and Girlkind will perform at Gangneung-Wonju National University’s Haeram Cultural Center from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on March 15. The show takes place following the ice hockey semi-final, slated at noon. Around 1,000 ticket holders to the game are welcome to enter the K-pop show for free of charge.
|DJ Hanmin, DJ Soda, DJ Glory (Korea Tourism Organization)
K-festival featuring DJ Hanmin, DJ Soda and DJ Glory will be held on March 11, 14 and 17, respectively, at Yongpyong Resort. The DJ performances are free of charge for Paralympics ticket holders.
For more information, visit christmasinmarch.com
|Leaflet for Christmas In March (Christmasinmarch)
By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)